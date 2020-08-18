4 min read Cat Loves Sleeping In Backpack So Much Her Family Made A Sign “She’s so small that it really just looks like an empty backpack" 💜

When Willow wandered into a barber shop next to Andrew Zutty’s house two and a half years ago, he decided to foster her until he could find her a forever home — and then quickly realized she wasn’t going anywhere. “We were only planning on keeping her until we could find her [a home], but honestly, it’s one look into her eyes and you’re done,” Zutty told The Dodo.

Emily Witt

Not long after adopting her, Willow’s family realized that one of her favorite things in the world is finding sneaky hiding spots where she can nap all day. She’s on the smaller side for a cat, which means the possibilities for potential hiding spots are endless.

Andrew Zutty

“You’ll often be surprised to find her stuffed inside various things around the house,” Zutty said. “Her favorite spots are the deep dark places. Under the covers, furniture, inside suitcases, and apparently now my old backpack.”

Andrew Zutty

Zutty was planning on getting rid of his old backpack, but as soon as Willow found it lying on the floor, she crawled inside and decided it was her new favorite napping spot. She now spends hours inside it, sleeping the day away, and she’s so tiny and quiet that it’s almost impossible to tell that she’s in there most of the time. “My roommate smartly realized that this was a recipe for disaster,” Zutty said. “She’s so small that it really just looks like an empty backpack, lying flat on the ground. So he wrote up a great little sign to make sure everyone in the house knew when it was currently occupied.”

Zutty’s roommate was worried that someone might step on the backpack accidentally while Willow was still inside. Instead of making Willow move, he placed a sign that said, “Cat inside, do not step” on the backpack, and that seemed to be the perfect solution.

Billy Finn

Now, Willow can happily sleep curled up inside the backpack for as long as she wants, and her family is reassured that she’ll be safe. Even if she eventually becomes bored of the backpack, her family will definitely be hanging on to the sign, because who knows where she’ll decide to nap next.

Billy Finn

“I’m sure it will continue to come in handy as Willow finds more hiding spots around the house,” Zutty said.