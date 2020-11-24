4 min read Cat's Favorite Hobby Is Throwing Everything In The House Into The Trash “He looks so self-confident, sometimes there's even a smile on his face."

Pieru has always had an incredibly sweet side, but he’s always had a mischievous side, too. Ever since he was a kitten, he’s loved doing things he’s not supposed to do, especially if it involves knocking things off of surfaces. “One day shortly after his arrival he found out knocking things over is his hobby,” Kerstin Reif, Pieru’s mom, told The Dodo.

Kerstin Reif

Pieru is so determined to knock anything and everything off of every surface in the house, and his nickname has become “Getoffthetable.” Usually, his adventures are pretty harmless — until he discovered the trash can. “Unfortunately our trash can stands near the table and obviously makes funny noises when he puts something in,” Reif said. “About one year ago I missed my pen and found it in the bin — but I was sure that I didn't throw it there neither did it lay in a way it could have fallen by itself.”

Kerstin Reif

Reif realized that Pieru must have knocked it in, and suddenly, a list of things she’d somehow lost or misplaced flashed through her head. Pieru had been throwing things away for a while, and no one had ever noticed. Now, Reif always tries to remember to check the trash can whenever she’s missing something or before she empties it in general, just in case. She’s found scissors, pens, the salt shaker and the TV remote thrown away, and Pieru is proud of every single one.

Kerstin Reif

Pieru isn’t trying to hide the fact that he likes to knock things over. In fact, he’d prefer for his family to notice him doing it. It’s a lot more fun for him that way. “He looks so self-confident sometimes there's even a smile on his face, I'm sure,” Reif said. “He looks at us, nudging something … when you say ‘Pieru noooo,’ he smiles and throws it over.”

Kerstin Reif