3 min read Cat Is Disappointed When Food Magazine Isn't As Tasty As It Looks She had to give it a lick 😂

Madeleine Meredith-Holton and her partner found Leela under a car about six months ago, and they immediately knew they had to adopt her. “She was brought inside and within a few hours she was cuddling up to us and felt right at home,” Meredith-Holton told The Dodo.

Madeleine Meredith-Holton

Leela is 8 months old now, and she still has a lot to learn about how the world works. She’s a very mischievous kitten and loves getting into things she’s not supposed to, like stealing snacks from the food bin or running away with the kitchen sponges.

Madeleine Meredith-Holton

Leela has a favorite stool she likes to sit on, and when she noticed a cooking magazine had stolen her spot, she immediately jumped up to investigate. The magazine had a bright, delicious-looking photo of food on it, and Leela decided it looked so good that she just had to have a taste. For a few minutes, Leela thoroughly licked the cover of the magazine …