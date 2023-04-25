Cat Learns Rebellious New Trick — Then Teaches It To The Family Dog

“Once Mila figured it out, there was no stopping her.”

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 4/25/2023 at 3:47 PM

This is Poly — a sweet rescue cat who, for better or worse, is pretty much unstoppable.

So much so, in fact, that even her ideas are contagious.

Madeline T Stevens-Saadeh

Not one to shy away from a little rebelliousness, the clever cat managed to find a way around the rules of the house she shares with her owners, Madeline T Stevens-Saadeh and her family.

But Poly didn’t stop there. She got the family dog, Mila, in on the action, too.

Madeline T Stevens-Saadeh

Inside Stevens-Saadeh’s home, there’s a glass door that usually remains closed to keep her pets corralled to the main living space. It became second nature for Stevens-Saadeh to always shut the door behind her, and her pets seemed to realize that meant it was a no-go zone.

One day, however, after entering the room, Stevens-Saadeh saw the door was mysteriously opened — and at her feet stood Poly.

“She taught herself how to open doors,” Stevens-Saadeh told The Dodo.

Thanks to that revelation about how doors work, Poly could suddenly come and go as she pleased — skirting the restrictions that once limited her movements. But, evidently, she couldn’t keep the rebellious new trick all to herself.

As Stevens-Saadeh looked on through the closed glass door not long after, Poly began giving her dog sibling, Mia, a lesson on getting it open.

“Mila sat there and watched her,” Stevens-Saadeh said. “She taught Mila to do it.”

With that, the closed glass door essentially lost all its pet-limiting ability.

“Once Mila figured it out, there was no stopping her,” Stevens-Saadeh said.

But while Poly seemed content on using the new skill selectively, Mila decided to take it even further. Before long, she was opening other doors throughout the house — like this one, leading to the backyard:

The new skill was a clear sign of Polly and Mila’s intelligence. Rebelliousness aside, Stevens-Saadeh was impressed. However, for everyone’s safety, she decided to update the locks on the exterior doors so they couldn’t be so easily opened.

Poly and Mila have been outsmarted — for the time being, anyway.

"They are highly, highly intelligent," Stevens-Saadeh said. "We love them. They're family."

Dodo-Approved Chewy Gifts

Presented by Chewy. We may earn commission on links.

Dodo-Approved Chewy Gifts

Presented by Chewy. We may earn commission on links.