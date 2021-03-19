4 min read Adorable Store Cat Decides Woman Isn't Done Shopping Yet Best sales tactic ever 😍💲

Christine Gray was out shopping at a garden store, getting ready to head home, when suddenly she noticed a cat. Even though she was done shopping, as soon as she saw him, she knew she wouldn’t be leaving just yet. “He was just sitting there,” Gray told The Dodo. “The owner came up and said, ‘That is Boots, he is friendly and will probably jump into your cart.’ As soon as the owner said that, he jumped right in and cuddled up on my purse.”

Christine Gray

Gray was absolutely thrilled that Boots had chosen her, and immediately knew that she wouldn’t be leaving until Boots hopped back out of her cart again. Boots had essentially asked her to stay, and she was more than willing to respect that.

Christine Gray

Instead, Gray happily pushed Boots around the store, and the sweet cat definitely seemed to enjoy the ride. She had no idea how long he’d want to be in the cart for, and even though she’d been planning on leaving, she still kind of hoped he’d stick around for a while. “He was very happy to be in my cart [and] let me pet him,” Gray said. “I tried to also not pet him too much to annoy him, as I didn’t want him to jump back out.”

Christine Gray

Boots hung out in Gray’s cart for about 15 minutes, and then decided he was ready to head on his way. After observing him, it was clear that Boots was a typical store cat and loved getting attention from everyone who came to shop. “He was quite comfy there — apparently he does that a lot,” Gray said.

Christine Gray

When Gray went out to shop that day, she didn’t expect to meet a new friend — especially a friend who convinced her to shop even longer (and buy even more) than she’d planned to just so they could keep hanging out more.