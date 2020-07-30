3 min read Cat Has To Join Her Mom Every Time She Takes A Bath She loves baths SO much 😹

When Jinx was rescued at only 4 weeks old, she was covered in fleas, so her mom had to give her constant baths to get her clean and healthy again. “She was riddled with fleas when I first got her and because she was so young I didn’t want to give her any flea drops or tablets etc, so I would put her in the sink and wash her almost every day,” Tracey Lehmann, Jinx’s mom, told The Dodo.

Tracey Lehmann

Ever since then, Jinx has been absolutely obsessed with taking baths. Most cats don’t like being wet, but Jinx loves it — and now she always has to join her mom whenever she’s taking a bath. “I know when she wants to hop in because she’ll end up looking at me and meowing constantly,” Lehmann said.

Tracey Lehmann

Jinx will stay in the bath almost the entire time her mom is in there, just relaxing in the water …

Tracey Lehmann

… and even tolerates being covered in bubbles by her mom.

Tracey Lehmann

“I usually take her out first so she can walk around the bathroom and dry off a little bit before letting her get the rest of the house dirty, but she’ll be in there for half an hour to 40 minutes just standing there or sitting on my lap,” Lehmann said. Besides bathtime, Jinx also really loves the rain — because apparently, she just loves being covered in water whenever possible.

Tracey Lehmann