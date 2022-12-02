Cat Is So Loud The Shelter Had To Put Up A Sign

Anissa Beal was on one of her regular runs to an overcrowded shelter in South Texas when she heard one of the loudest meows she’d ever experienced — and that’s how she met Mia. “She was crying very loud, and the animal control office said she was very vocal and they all needed ear plugs,” Beal told The Dodo. The animal control officer told her that Mia was surrendered to the shelter as an unwanted cat. Beal is the director and founder of Edgar and Ivy’s Cat Sanctuary and often helps the shelter out by pulling cats from their care, and that day, there was no doubt in her mind that Mia was coming with her.

Edgar and Ivy's Cat Sanctuary

Even after Mia was settled into her new temporary home at Edgar and Ivy’s Cat Sanctuary, she refused to quiet down. She remained just as loud and proud as ever, and everyone quickly realized it was a core part of her personality. They looked her over to make sure she wasn’t in any hidden pain and even checked her hearing. She was perfectly healthy — just very, very vocal. “She was very loud the minute you walked into the room,” Beal said. “Demanding attention. Even when holding her, she was loud. It was obviously her personality … She would hiss and chirp and purr and scream. She loved her voice.”

Dodo Shows Odd Couples Dog And Wild Dolphin Play Whenever They See Each Other

Edgar and Ivy's Cat Sanctuary

Everyone at the shelter quickly got used to Mia’s voice. The main problem was that potential adopters passing by were concerned hearing her yell so much and thought she was upset or in pain. Beal and her coworkers didn’t want to alarm people, so they ended up having to put up a sign. “We had to write that she was fine and just vocal on her cage because potential adopters would think she was hurt,” Beal said. “Nope. Just being Mia.”