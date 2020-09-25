4 min read Cat Is So Offended When A Bird Flies Into His House The bird did NOT have Panda's permission 😹

Panda has been with his family for five years, and has always been very opinionated. He loves to follow his mom everywhere she goes and meow about whatever’s on his mind. At night, he likes to go out exploring and bring his mom home gifts: bark, leaves, other people’s clothes. You name it, Panda has brought it home. His family is very important to him, and he has vowed to love and protect them at all costs.

Lisa van Seters

Recently, Panda’s mom was in another room on a Zoom meeting when she suddenly heard him meowing very loudly. She assumed he’d brought home a gift that he wanted her to see, but when the meowing didn’t stop, she decided to investigate. She quickly discovered it wasn’t a gift that Panda was meowing about at all — it was a bird who’d flown in through an open window and was now stuck in the house.

Panda was going absolutely nuts, meowing like crazy, so offended that a bird would dare to enter his house without his direct permission. “I caused quite a bit of commotion as I couldn't get the bird out of my room (I was trying to throw a towel over it),” Lisa van Seters, Panda’s mom, told The Dodo. “He was meowing like crazy until it eventually flew into the kitchen and out the window.”

With the bird safely out of the house, van Seters assumed that Panda would finally calm down — but he was still mad. “Panda was not happy when the bird was gone,” van Seters said. “He paced the house meowing for 30 minutes looking for it.”

