Woman Chatting With Mom Suddenly Realizes Someone Else Is At The Table

Ever since her family adopted her from a local animal shelter, Marley has always been a lap cat. She’s never been much of a hider the way other cats are — she’d rather be right in your face, where she can get all the attention. “Before coming into our lives, Marley was a therapy cat who would visit seniors' homes,” Bonnie Quast, Marley’s family member, told The Dodo. “Marley is a very laid-back cat, very affectionate as well. Her favorite thing to do is sit on our laps and [lick] our faces and drool on us. You never walk away from this cat dry.”

Recently, Quast was hanging out with her mom, Debra Reid, chatting away at the kitchen table. After a while, Quast suddenly realized that Marley was there with them too — but she hadn’t noticed her at all before that moment. Marley had been sitting on her mom’s lap, her favorite place to be, but Quast hadn’t noticed her because she blended in so well with Reid’s shirt. Her eyes were even perfectly lined up with the pattern on the collar. Apparently, Marley is a pretty good hider after all.

“I had no idea Marley was there until she moved, she was so well camouflaged,” Quast said. “So I decided to take a picture.” Quast thought the whole thing was hilarious and wanted to share the funny moment with the rest of the world. She posted the photo online, and as it turns out, no one else was able to spot Marley right away either.

