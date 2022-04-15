Cat Is So Obsessed With Frog Toy Her Family Decides To Get Her All Of Them

Mochi and her brother, Choco, were found abandoned in a parking lot when they were just tiny kittens. They were adopted by friends of their rescuer once they were old enough, and have had the best life together ever since. A couple of months after they were adopted, a friend of the family bought a toy frog for Choco. Choco wasn’t really that interested in the frog, but Mochi was, and she quickly claimed it for herself. As time went on, Mochi became more and more attached to her frog. She played fetch with it, knocked it over whenever she saw it, cuddled with it and even brought it to her parents in the middle of the night.

Mochi loved her frog so much that her parents decided to buy her some more — and now, she has an entire army of frogs.

Dodo Shows Little But Fierce Pocket-Sized Kitten Grows Up To Be A Wild Woman

Mochi’s family has no idea why she loves her frog toys so much, but over the years, her obsession with them has never wavered. She’s fully committed to her frogs, and her family supports it — and also thinks it’s pretty darn hilarious.

While Mochi loves to bat at her frogs and chase them all over, she also loves cuddling with them …

.. and being fully surrounded by them like the queen she is.

Instagram/mochikittyfrog

Even though Choco has never really been into frogs the way Mochi is, he’s never judged her for it. After all, he’s got his obsessions too. “The fascination with the frogs is something exclusive to Mochi,” Mochi’s family wrote on her website. “Choco was never interested in them, but he's pretty quirky too. For example, he'll play fetch with any red ball.”

Whatever the reason, for better or worse, Mochi is obsessed with her frogs and will continue to rule over her little frog kingdom for the rest of her days.