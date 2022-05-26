Woman Discovers Cat's Secret Crush On The Construction Workers Outside Her Window

Cleo has a long list of admirers. The fluffy, white cat even garnered the affection of a construction crew — 15 floors up.

“I first noticed Cleo’s fondness for the workers about four months ago, once I started working from home,” Caelin Smith, Cleo’s mom, told The Dodo. “I heard her meowing behind the blinds at something outside my 15th floor window.” Smith pulled open the blinds to see what the curious cat was doing. “They were playing with her through the window,” Smith said. “She had these workers wrapped around her paw! I thought to myself, ‘How long has this been going on for?!’”

Around 8:30 in the morning, the workers made their way up Smith’s building. “I make sure to keep the blinds up so Cleo can watch her boyfriends work,” Smith said. “It’s been really cute to watch their relationship blossom.” You can watch Cleo interact with her “boyfriends” here:

It doesn’t end with construction workers, either. The sweet 1-and-a-half-year-old cat loves all handymen equally. “I’ve noticed a fondness toward electricians, plummers and cable guys,” Smith said. “We live in a 500 square foot studio apartment, so this is definitely the most exciting interaction this city kitty has ever experienced.”

Though the workers haven’t had the opportunity to pet Cleo, seeing her is something they all look forward to each and every day. “Cleo is the epitome of a COVID kitty,” Smith said. “She loves to be in the presence of others and absolutely hates to be alone. She yells at me every time I leave the apartment for more than two hours.”

“She has a very gentle, sweet demeanor and a calming aura,” Smith said. “She’s brought so much happiness into my life.”