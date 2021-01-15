3 min read Cat Has A Priceless Reaction To Her Dad's New 'Paws' It wasn't the reaction he'd hoped for 🤦

Can you ever take your love for your pet a little too far? As far as Huda Majed’s cats are concerned, the answer is yes.

Twitter/br0keb1tch

During quarantine, Majed’s dad discovered the joys of online shopping and started buying all kinds of “weird, random things,” according to Majed. Majed’s dad loves his cats Bobo and Omei and is always looking to honor them in any way he can. “My dad loves cats a lot,” Majed told The Dodo. “He even has cat patches embroidered on the pockets of his jeans and has cat stickers on his toilet bowl.”

So when her dad saw a pair of socks that perfectly resembled Omei’s feet, he couldn’t resist buying them. “He’s just very goofy and dorky as a person,” Majed said. As soon as the socks arrived, Majed’s dad was excited to show them off to the family, hoping they’d find them as hilarious as he did. But Majed was horrified by her dad’s most recent purchase.

Twitter/br0keb1tch

“I’m actually embarrassed — like the facepalm emoji,” Majed said. “It was a little funny, but I can’t believe he was serious about buying them.” And the cats felt the same way.

Twitter/br0keb1tch

When Bobo and Omei saw their dad’s giant cat feet, they were shocked and couldn't hide fast enough. “My cats were horrified,” Majed said. “They ran away every single time he walked near them.”

Twitter/br0keb1tch