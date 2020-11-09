3 min read Cat Goes On Adventure And Returns Home With A Note Around His Neck He racked up a debt 😂

This cat’s not one to let any secrets slip when it comes to the details of his grand adventures. Sure, you can ask — but his lips are sealed. Unbeknownst to him, however, someone recently found a workaround.

For three days, the cat had been missing from his home in Thailand, according to a now-viral post. When eventually did return home, he was likely confident that his goings-on during his time away would never be found out. Well, he was wrong. Around the cat's neck was a note.

Turns out, (surprise surprise) in the days he was missing, the cat had made his way to a local fish market. There, he evidently did some "business" with one of the vendors. "Your cat kept eyeing the mackerels at my stall, so I gave him three,” the note read.