5 min read Woman Sees Her Cat In The Window — Of Someone Else's Apartment George is a VERY friendly cat 😂

Ever since he was rescued, George has been like the mayor of his apartment complex. He loves to wander around saying hi to everyone, and it really is one of his favorite parts of his day. “He’s really a special cat and I’m still in shock that he was abandoned,” Jodi McCree, George’s mom, told The Dodo. “He is well-known in my apartments by many neighbors, and well-loved. He even helped one of my previous elderly neighbors overcome her fear of cats! She’d sit out and talk to him when she saw him lounging outside.”

Jodi McCree

Even though George likes to hang out outside, he always comes back to check in with his mom. One day, McCree realized it had been a while since she’d last seen George, and decided to go look for him. She checked around the complex and was super worried when she didn’t see him anywhere. “I went looking around my neighborhood in my pajamas with a bag of treats calling for him,” McCree said. “I looked a mess and got some stares from other neighbors.”

Jodi McCree

George was nowhere to be found, and as the time passed, McCree became more and more panicked. She went back to the complex to have another look around — and that’s when she spotted George in the window …

… of someone else’s apartment. Apparently, George had snuck into his neighbor’s apartment while the door was open and then ended up stuck inside. His mom was so relieved that he was OK, and also couldn’t help but laugh at the situation he’d gotten himself into.

Jodi McCree

“He seemed a bit confused as to why I wasn’t letting him outside, and instead just laughing at him,” McCree said. The neighbor wasn’t home at the time, but McCree called her to let her know what was happening. In the meantime, George was perfectly safe inside the apartment, where he hung out for about five hours until he was finally freed.

Jodi McCree