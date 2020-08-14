4 min read Cat Really Isn't Happy His Mom Went Outside Without Him “I was outside painting for about 10 minutes before I noticed him."

Kira Pierson adopted Marcus from Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio, around three years ago, and ever since then they’ve been best friends. “He has completely changed my life,” Pierson told The Dodo. “I never had a pet before him and he’s made me into an animal lover.”

Kira Pierson

Marcus is an extremely playful cat, but he can also be stubborn, and only wants to do things if they’re on his terms. “He’s super playful but is very particular on when he wants to play,” Pierson said. “When he doesn’t want to play he’ll walk away and lay down across the room from me.”

Kira Pierson

One of Marcus’ favorite things is being outside. His mom got him a leash so he can take occasional walks, and he also has his own little catio where he can safely spend time enjoying the great outdoors. Of course, for Marcus it’s never enough, and he’s always looking for ways to be able to spend even more time outside. Pierson decided to paint her front door recently, and went outside to get the job done — without Marcus. Marcus was definitely not a fan of being left out, and not long into the painting process, he found a way to let his mom know exactly how he felt about her being outside without him.

Kira Pierson

Kira Pierson

Pierson couldn’t help but laugh when she saw Marcus’ little head in the window, with a very cranky look on his face. He stared aggressively at her, hoping that, just maybe, his anger would compel her to open the door and let him out — but of course, it didn’t work.

“He stayed in the window for about three minutes before he decided that he had better things to do,” Pierson said. Eventually Marcus left the window — but that definitely doesn’t mean he stopped trying to figure out a way to get what he wants.