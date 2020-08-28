4 min read Cat Gets Locked In Battle With Mom's Computer Mouse “When he has his mind set there is no trying to distract him from his course.”

Mokou first came into Brenna Telaroli’s life as a sickly 8-week-old kitten. Born with a large umbilical cord hernia, Mokou needed emergency surgery. But as soon as Telaroli saw his beautiful blue eyes she knew she’d do anything for him.



Now completely recovered, Mokou is full of personality — which can be a little difficult to handle when Telaroli’s working from home.

Brenna Telaroli

“For starters, he is a major talker,” Telaroli told The Dodo. “He has something to say about everything, including when I am at work trying to talk to customers.”



Mokou will do anything to distract his mom from work, and usually, he’s pretty successful. The less time his mom spends working, the more time she has to focus on him.

Brenna Telaroli

“He loves to play — that is all he wants to do when awake,” she said. “He is either throwing his toys in the air to catch or running like a madman from room to room.”



It doesn’t help that he’s constantly supervising his mom, making sure everything she does goes by him first. “He has to be where I am and see what I am doing at all times,” Telaroli said. “Mokou feels it has to have his stamp of approval or he will have a meowing fit.”

Brenna Telaroli

When his mom is on the computer, Mokou knows just how to get her attention — by grabbing the mouse. Mokou will play tug-of-war with the computer mouse as long as it takes to distract his mom.

Brenna Telaroli

And once he latches onto the mouse, he refuses to give it back.