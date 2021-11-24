Cat Found With Sad Note Was Hiding A Sweet Surprise Under Her Blanket

Outside an apartment building in Corpus Christi, Texas, a cat lay quietly on a fuzzy gray bed. Above her, a piece of paper was taped to some mailboxes — a note scrawled on it pleading for help.

Coastal Bend Cat Rescue

Kayla was working in the apartment building's leasing office when a coworker rushed in to tell her about the abandoned cat. “Kayla ran out with her coworker to see what was going on, and what she found was not exactly what she was expecting,” Lindsay Haglund, a board member of Coastal Bend Cat Rescue, told The Dodo. “There was a mama cat laying in a bed and she had a towel draped over her. So Kayla lifted the towel to see if the mama cat was hurt, and she discovered three tiny newborn kittens.” “They could tell that the mama cat was still in distress, and realized that she was in the middle of giving birth,” she added.

Coastal Bend Cat Rescue

Kayla, who volunteers with Coastal Bend Cat Rescue, helped the cat deliver her fourth baby safely, then scooped the little family up in their bed and brought them inside. From the office, Kayla called her mom and the rescue to see if they could help.

Coastal Bend Cat Rescue

Kayla’s mom immediately agreed to take in the cat, now named BonBon, and her four sweet kittens with the support of the rescue. And even though the little family had a difficult start, they couldn’t be more comfortable in their foster home. “They are growing up so quickly! Bonbon has been an amazing mama cat to her little ones and they are all thriving in foster care,” the rescue wrote on Facebook. “The babies are starting to play and wrestle with each other. But their favorite activity is still eating … and Mama Bonbon is providing enough sweet treats to keep everyone growing and healthy!”

Coastal Bend Cat Rescue

Mama Bonbon makes sure to show her foster mom just how happy she is to have a safe place to raise her family. “The mama cat is very sweet and very friendly,” Haglund said. “You could almost tell that she was very appreciative. She purrs and makes kitty biscuits and loves her foster mom, and she’s going to be easily adoptable when it’s time to find her a home.”

Coastal Bend Cat Rescue

Once BonBon’s babies are old enough, the rescue will transfer the family to a local no-kill shelter where they will begin their search for a forever home. BonBon found the perfect people to help in her time of need and now, she can focus on being a loving mother to her four active kittens.

Coastal Bend Cat Rescue