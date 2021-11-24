Cat Won't Stop Trying To Break In To School To Be With Her Kids

Luna’s family adopted her in September 2019, and ever since then, they’ve been her pack. She’s very protective of her people and loves to follow them everywhere — even when they leave the house. “She loves going for walks with us,” Heather Lucier, Luna’s mom, told The Dodo. "She'll lead the way and make sure we are going the way she wants us to regularly! It's really cute and people around the neighborhood tell me it's the cutest thing they've ever seen … She used to follow us to pick up the kids' free school lunches back in 2020, following us across the street and to the other side of the school to, I'd like to think, make sure we were OK and coming home again since we'd been home with her for months.”



Now that Luna’s human siblings are back to doing in-person school, she loves to walk them there whenever she can. They live right around the corner from the school, so it’s a super easy walk, and everyone at the school now recognizes Luna and loves to see her there. It’s never been a problem — until Luna decided she wanted more.



One day, Luna decided that instead of just walking her humans to school, she wanted to actually attend class with them too. She began trying to sneak into the school — but unfortunately, everyone knows her, so her plan was quickly ruined when the school called her mom. “When I realized it was the front office, I freaked out, thinking one of my kids was injured or sick,” Lucier said. “Thankfully they called to say, ‘While I love Luna and have no problem with her hanging out … she's trying to follow people into the school.’ I apologized repeatedly before literally throwing on a jacket and running over to get Luna before she got herself in any real trouble! I do appreciate the fact that the person who called was laughing and told me that Luna was so sweet and not a problem … other than trying to sneak into the school.”



Lucier quickly rushed over to the school before Luna actually made it inside — and as soon as she arrived, Luna pretended like nothing out of the ordinary had happened at all. “I was a bit away from the main doors she was trying to sneak through when I called, ‘LUNA!’ and who came running? Luna, meowing happily with her tail up in excitement as she pranced across the grass to me,” Lucier said.



Lucier was able to lure Luna home with the promise of food, and since she’d been caught, she knew she couldn’t make it into the school that day anyway. As soon as Luna’s human siblings got home from school, their mom told them all about Luna’s adventure, and they absolutely loved it.

