Cat Dedicates His Life To Turning Wooden Banister Into A Work Of 'Art'

It’s been 11 years now since this sweet cat named Cedric was rescued from the streets as a kitten by his mom, Anita Corrie Schellevis. That was also around the time he started in on what would become his life’s work — a masterpiece of sorts that’s been more than a decade in the making. Cedric, it turns out, isn’t just a cat. He’s an artist, too.

It wasn’t long after Schellevis brought Cedric home that she realized just what a special cat he is. Not only is he an incredibly loving and caring pet, Cedric’s generally pretty conscientious, too. “He is the best cat I have ever had,” Schellevis told The Dodo. “He doesn't touch or wreck anything.” Schellevis is quick to point out one notable exception, however.

For whatever reason, despite having access to several scratching posts throughout the house, Cedric has decided to pour all his clawing efforts into this — a single banister at the top of the stairs. “He took to the post right away,” Schellevis said.

The year was 2012 when a young Cedric first sank his claws into that once-pristine banister, scratching away at its surface. No one could have guessed what the artist had in mind.

Eleven years later, Cedric still hasn’t stopped. The banister is now unrecognizable.

“He scratches at the post at least three or four times a day,” Schellevis said. “His favorite time to scratch it is when people come over to visit. It's like a show-off thing.” For Cedric, his work is a gift to the world.

Schellevis has long since accepted that the banister would be transformed by her cat's desire to claw at it — and, to her credit, she's never tried to discourage him. "The post was Cedric's from day one," she said.

The banister has gotten significantly whittled down over the years, though it seems that Cedric has yet to apply his final touch. Indeed, even after 11 years, it's still a work in progress.

