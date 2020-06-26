3 min read Cat Decides Her Dad's Brand-New $70 Massager Is All Hers “She definitely lays down next to the massage gun any time it's out now, and I have even caught her cuddling it."

Ever since her parents adopted her three years ago, Jerry has been the sweetest and most affectionate cat, and always needs to be involved in everything her parents do. “She gives the absolute best cuddles,” Brett Campbell, Jerry’s dad, told The Dodo. “Every single night, she crawls into bed and squeezes in between my girlfriend and I, under the blankets, and wraps her paws around either Chrissy or myself.”

Brett Campbell

Recently, Campbell decided to order a very nice, $70 massage gun to help with chronic pain he experiences from a past injury. He was excited when the massager arrived and delighted to find that it worked great — and then realized that maybe he could share his new purchase with his cats, too. “The first time I turned on the massage gun after receiving it, Jerry was nearby, and I jokingly asked her if she wanted a massage,” Campbell said. Since Jerry loves to be involved in anything her dad is doing, she let her dad give her a massage …

… and immediately fell in love. “At first, Chrissy was worried it would scare Jerry, but she loved it,” Campbell said. Jerry enjoyed every second of her massage, allowing herself to be pampered and spoiled, and as soon as it was over, she was ready for more. “She definitely lays down next to the massage gun any time it's out now, and I have even caught her cuddling it,” Campbell said.

Brett Campbell