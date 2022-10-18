Cat Casually Breaks TV To Reclaim His Family’s Full Attention
"Vito doesn't seem sorry" 😂
This is Vito — a sweet and handsome cat whose graceful presence comes with a bit of a caveat.
“He always does what he wants,” Valentina Colombo, Vito’s owner, told The Dodo.
But often, what Vito wants is attention. And he’s willing to get it no matter the cost.
Going about daily life at home, Vito’s need for the focus to be on him sometimes makes even simple tasks more difficult for Colombo and her family.
Oh, it’s laundry day? Change of plans.
Thinking of getting some work done on the computer? Think again.
Want this ball, do ya? [Insert derpy cat noises.]
Recently, however, Vito squared off against one the most formidable competitors for his family’s attention — their large screen TV. And, well, he won.
As Colombo and her brother relaxed to watch a soccer game, Vito strolled in. First, he hopped up onto the TV stand to cajole them with his cuteness, rubbing his fluffy cheeks against the edge of the screen. But when that didn’t work, he tried a different tack.
He bit the TV. And broke it.
“I never imagined that he was going to bite it and, no less, break the TV,” Colombo said. “We were shocked. We couldn’t believe it.”
The TV still displays an image, but one half of the screen is all dark. And now there’s a weird bright line running horizontally from where Vito sank his teeth in.
The cat knew what he was doing. And he has no regrets.
“Vito doesn't seem sorry,” Colombo said. “He wanted to attract attention.”
That’s just what Vito does.
Despite now having a broken TV due to Vito’s attention-seeking ways, Colombo doesn’t hold it against him. TVs are replaceable, after all. Vito is not.
“I can’t get mad at him for this,” she said. “We have a lot of love for him. He will always be our baby.”