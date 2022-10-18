Cat Casually Breaks TV To Reclaim His Family’s Full Attention

This is Vito — a sweet and handsome cat whose graceful presence comes with a bit of a caveat. “He always does what he wants,” Valentina Colombo, Vito’s owner, told The Dodo. But often, what Vito wants is attention. And he’s willing to get it no matter the cost.

Valentina Colombo

Going about daily life at home, Vito’s need for the focus to be on him sometimes makes even simple tasks more difficult for Colombo and her family. Oh, it’s laundry day? Change of plans.

Valentina Colombo

Thinking of getting some work done on the computer? Think again.

Valentina Colombo

Want this ball, do ya? [Insert derpy cat noises.]

Valentina Colombo

Recently, however, Vito squared off against one the most formidable competitors for his family’s attention — their large screen TV. And, well, he won. As Colombo and her brother relaxed to watch a soccer game, Vito strolled in. First, he hopped up onto the TV stand to cajole them with his cuteness, rubbing his fluffy cheeks against the edge of the screen. But when that didn’t work, he tried a different tack. He bit the TV. And broke it.

“I never imagined that he was going to bite it and, no less, break the TV,” Colombo said. “We were shocked. We couldn’t believe it.” The TV still displays an image, but one half of the screen is all dark. And now there’s a weird bright line running horizontally from where Vito sank his teeth in.

Valentina Colombo

The cat knew what he was doing. And he has no regrets. “Vito doesn't seem sorry,” Colombo said. “He wanted to attract attention.” That’s just what Vito does.

Valentina Colombo