6 min read Cat Learns To Open Shower Door To 'Free' Injured Brother From Bed Rest So determined 💪❤️️

Gabrielle Zaffiro McLemore and her husband were walking by the Pennsylvania SPCA one day when they spotted an adorable kitten and decided they had to go in and meet him. They weren’t planning on adopting that day, as they already had two other cats at home, but after spending time with Jean Ralphio they fell in love and knew he was coming home with them. When they found out the kitten had a sister, Mona Lisa, the couple decided they couldn’t separate them and adopted her too.

The pair have been with their family for almost a year now, and their parents are so grateful that they decided to adopt them both. “Jean Ralphio and Mona Lisa are thick as thieves,” McLemore told The Dodo. “Together they are very playful and affectionate. They take turns grooming each other and are often found snuggled up together sleeping. They are never far from each other.”

Recently, Jean Ralphio broke his hip and had to undergo surgery. In order to make sure that he didn’t reinjure himself, his parents quarantined him in the shower in the bathroom. Mona Lisa immediately wasn’t a fan of this, and missed being able to be with her brother. “When we keep them apart she meows through the door and tries to break in,” McLemore said. “She's been a little more needy for cuddles with us [since] being separated from Jean Ralphio.”

One day while Jean Ralphio was supposed to be quarantined, his parents suddenly saw him casually hobble past them downstairs, and were confused as to how he’d escaped. They put him back in the shower and monitored the bathroom door — and realized that Mona Lisa had somehow figured out how to open both the bathroom door and the shower, all so that she could get to her brother.

“We knew that she would test closed doors to see if they were latched all the way previous to this, but I didn't think much of it,” McLemore said. “The fact that she could open up a sliding shower door was a bit more of a surprise — especially that she'd go so far as to do both!” Even though breaking in was difficult, Mona Lisa just had to be with her brother, and decided she would do anything to make that happen. Of course, she also enjoyed breaking in so she could steal his food and use his litter box, but that’s just what siblings do.

Jean Ralphio still has another week of bed rest before he can safely roam around the house again. Until then, his mom has been hanging out in the bathroom with him a lot so that he and Mona Lisa can have some supervised time together. “During that time she still stole his food and used his litter box, but also just hung out and spent some time grooming each other,” McLemore said. “It was really sweet and you could tell it cheered him up a bit. I think he's been distressed to be away from her.”

