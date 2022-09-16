Stray Cat 'Frozen In Fear For Days' Is So Grateful When Someone Stops To Help

Capone didn’t have anywhere to go, so he chose a covered spot next to an office building to camp out. The 2-year-old stray cat was lonely and terrified, wondering how long he’d have to wait in a pile of trash before anyone helped. Thankfully, a few bystanders took notice, saving the day — and Capone’s life.

Meagan Licari

“The workers across the street from where he was found started seeing him for a few days,” Meagan Licari, rescuer from Puppy Kitty NYCity, told The Dodo. “They said he wasn’t moving from his exact same spot and was so terrified he would barely eat.” Capone may have been scared, but he immediately let Licari pet him as he meowed with gratitude.

Dodo Shows Little But Fierce Pocket-Sized Kitten Grows Up To Be A Wild Woman

Meagan Licari

“You could tell he was not a street cat,” Licari said. “He was completely matted and had infected ears.” Licari wasn’t going to leave Capone behind, but the only equipment she had was a dog carrier. She took her chances in hopes of getting Capone to safety. “He immediately jumped in my lap and was dying for love,” Licari said. “It was amazing because I knew how scared he was. He is the most gentle and sweet boy — a complete lap cat.” You can watch Capone’s rescue here:

When Licari helped Capone, she felt surprise and relief that he willingly walked into the carrier on his own. “There is no better feeling than seeing cats go from laying in a pile of garbage to living in a fancy apartment in NYC,” Licari said. “It’s what inspires me to keep going.”

Meagan Licari

After Capone’s rescue, he happily settled into his new life, where he no longer has to lay on the unforgiving outside ground. “Now, he is doing amazing,” Licari said. “He has since been adopted and is living a pampered life.”