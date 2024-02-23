Campus Security Notices Someone Unexpected Curled Up On University Wall

Campus police Sergeant Tiffany Miller was roaming around the grounds at Kutztown University, making sure everything was as it should be. She was keeping an eye out for any students who might need her help — instead, she found someone else. A little brown blob was curled up on one of the university walls, and she wasn’t moving. After some thoughtful inspection, Miller realized the little blob must be a bat in need of help, and she quickly contacted Pennsylvania Bat Rescue.

“I personally graduated from Kutztown University,” Stephanie Stronsick, founder and executive director of Pennsylvania Bat Rescue, told The Dodo. “I'm always happy to assist bats, including those found on the campus I spent quite a bit of time attending.” The bat, later named Goldie, should have been hibernating, but she likely woke up too early after the area experienced a few warm days. She was huddled up on the wall trying to get warm and wondering what to do next when Pennsylvania Bat Rescue stepped in to help.

“Goldie was not very responsive when we rescued her but seemed to enjoy a mealworm dinner the following night,” Stronsick said. “She was underweight when she arrived but otherwise healthy.” Goldie will remain in the care of Pennsylvania Bat Rescue until around April, when the weather is finally warm enough for her to be released. Until then, she’s cozy and safe with all of the other bats who also woke up a bit too early and needed some help.

