Cameras Catch Sweet Dog Checking On His Kids As They Sleep At Night
This is love ❤️
Even at night, when the lights are all off and his family has settled in to sleep, this sweet dog named Killian never stops proving what a good boy he is.
Recently, Killian's owner, Kelly Rottet, shared a heartwarming video showing her pup's adorable nighttime routine.
In the footage, captured by the Rottets' home security cameras, Killian is seen quietly making the rounds throughout the house — stopping to check on the family's three children as they doze in their beds, as if to ensure that all is peaceful and well.
"He does this often," Rottet told The Dodo. "He will wander around the house throughout the night, checking on all of us."
Here's video of Killian in action:
Between Killian's little check-ins on his family, he usually finds a cozy spot to catch some Zs as well — but even as he sleeps, it's clear that his family is never far from his mind.
No one had to teach Killian to be so mindful of his favorite people. But his family loves him all the more for it.
"It gives us a sense of security knowing he’s guarding the house at night," Rottet said.