Cameras Catch Sweet Dog Checking On His Kids As They Sleep At Night

Even at night, when the lights are all off and his family has settled in to sleep, this sweet dog named Killian never stops proving what a good boy he is.

Dodo Shows Pittie Nation S12 E9 The Sweetest Pittie Was Living Under A Jeep

Recently, Killian's owner, Kelly Rottet, shared a heartwarming video showing her pup's adorable nighttime routine. In the footage, captured by the Rottets' home security cameras, Killian is seen quietly making the rounds throughout the house — stopping to check on the family's three children as they doze in their beds, as if to ensure that all is peaceful and well. "He does this often," Rottet told The Dodo. "He will wander around the house throughout the night, checking on all of us." Here's video of Killian in action: