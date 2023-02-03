Camera Catches Unlikely Little Thief Stealing Necklace From Jewelry Store

This little guy is going in.

A video has been making the rounds on social media in recent days, and it’s easy to see why. The clip, reportedly taken by a security camera at a jewelry store in India, shows the skillful heist of an unlikely thief.

It was no cat burglar. This thief was a rat.

Evidently, having managed to breach the store’s security system undetected, the deft little rodent set his sights on his coveted prize — a diamond necklace. And, well, he stole it.

Here’s video of the thief in action: