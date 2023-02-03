Camera Catches Unlikely Little Thief Stealing Necklace From Jewelry Store
If it wasn't on video, no one would believe it.
Cue the “Mission: Impossible” theme music.
This little guy is going in.
A video has been making the rounds on social media in recent days, and it’s easy to see why. The clip, reportedly taken by a security camera at a jewelry store in India, shows the skillful heist of an unlikely thief.
It was no cat burglar. This thief was a rat.
Evidently, having managed to breach the store’s security system undetected, the deft little rodent set his sights on his coveted prize — a diamond necklace. And, well, he stole it.
Here’s video of the thief in action:
Making off with the unwieldy neckless appeared to be no problem at all for the rat, who disappeared with the neckless held firm in his mouth.
According to some reports, employees of the store were initially suspected of stealing the jewelry, but were later exonerated upon review of the footage.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a thief has been caught on camera making off with jewelry store valuables. A few years back, at another shop in India, an even smaller burglar was caught red-handed stealing a diamond:
While the ant may have been caught in the act, the sneaky rat thief appears to have made a successful getaway — his daring heist pulled off without a hitch.