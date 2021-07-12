2 min read Camera Catches Street Vendor Sharing What Little He Has With Hungry Stray Dogs He made their day ❤️

Security cameras in the city of Puebla, Mexico, recently captured footage of a touching scene that has since gone viral. It shows kindness in its purest form.

Facebook/Expreso

In the video, released by local media, a solitary street vendor is seen walking down a quiet street with the food he intended to sell strapped in a container on his back. But he’s actually not alone. Behind him, two stray dogs follow from a distance — spurred on by hunger, it seems, and a hope that the man might share what little he has. Here’s what happened next:

The man has yet to be identified, but that hasn't stopped his selfless gesture from reverberating online. To date, the clip above has been viewed over 4 million times. "More people like that!" news outlet Expreso wrote. "He was caught doing something unique when he thought no one was watching."