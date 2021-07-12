Camera Catches Street Vendor Sharing What Little He Has With Hungry Stray Dogs
He made their day ❤️
Security cameras in the city of Puebla, Mexico, recently captured footage of a touching scene that has since gone viral.
It shows kindness in its purest form.
In the video, released by local media, a solitary street vendor is seen walking down a quiet street with the food he intended to sell strapped in a container on his back. But he’s actually not alone.
Behind him, two stray dogs follow from a distance — spurred on by hunger, it seems, and a hope that the man might share what little he has.
Here’s what happened next:
The man has yet to be identified, but that hasn't stopped his selfless gesture from reverberating online. To date, the clip above has been viewed over 4 million times.
"More people like that!" news outlet Expreso wrote. "He was caught doing something unique when he thought no one was watching."