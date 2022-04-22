Camera Catches Squirrel Having A Blast With Kid’s Toy Left In Yard

"That ball made his day. And he made ours."

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 4/22/2022 at 5:45 PM

The other day, Reddit user allmyquatloos was on an important call at home when something in the backyard caught their eye.

It was a squirrel having a ball. Literally.

Indeed, at the very same moment of that rather dull-sounding call, a fluffy-tailed visitor had dropped by to pass the time playing with a toy one of allmyquatloos' family members had apparently left outside. And what happened next couldn't have been cuter:

Though his handling of human playthings is remarkably advanced, allmyquatloos confirmed that the squirrel isn't a domesticated animal. Evidently, he's just a fan of horsing around.

And thanks to that adorable footage, people are now a fan of his.

"That ball made his day," one Reddit user wrote in response. "And he made ours."

