Family Is Shocked To Come Home And Find Someone Has Taken Their Golf Cart For A Joyride
Busted 😂
This dog named Titan loves nothing more than riding with his owners in their family’s golf cart. But, evidently, a solo ride seemed pretty appealing to the pup, too.
Recently, Titan’s mom, Mallory Kmet, arrived home to find the golf cart had been taken on brief journey by some mysterious driver.
“We were away and then we came back, and I said to my husband, ‘Oh my god! Someone was in our yard and took our golf cart for a joyride and smashed it into my truck,’” Kmet told CTV News.
Upon reviewing surveillance footage overlooking the yard, however, the “someone” behind the joyride became clear.
It was Titan.
Fortunately, Titan wasn’t injured in the slow-speed collision. The truck, meanwhile, did have some minor damage.
That little mishap hasn’t turned Titan off to the idea of cruising, though.
“He still wants to go for golf cart rides, so you’ll still catch him sitting in the golf cart 'cause that’s one of his favorite things to do,” Kmet said.
Let’s just hope that next time he leaves the driving up to his parents.