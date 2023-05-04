Security Camera Catches Dog Coming Back To Check On Very Special Buried Treasure

Chelsea Mottashed was in bed trying to sleep when she got a notification from her camera. She went to check it out, and that’s when she saw the neighbor’s dog, Baby Girl.

It was 11:44 p.m., and Mottashed had no idea why Baby Girl was pushing her nose around their freshly planted flower bed. After a while, she left — then came back again exactly two hours later, at 1:44 a.m., and stared at the spot where she’d been sniffing around. Mottasehd was rather perplexed until, suddenly, it hit her.

“I was very confused [about] what she was doing at first until I realized she was burying something,” Mottashed told The Dodo. “I couldn't wait until the next morning to tell my husband what I saw. We both ran outside to see what it was.”