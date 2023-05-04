Security Camera Catches Dog Coming Back To Check On Very Special Buried Treasure
"We both ran outside to see what it was ...”
Chelsea Mottashed was in bed trying to sleep when she got a notification from her camera. She went to check it out, and that’s when she saw the neighbor’s dog, Baby Girl.
It was 11:44 p.m., and Mottashed had no idea why Baby Girl was pushing her nose around their freshly planted flower bed. After a while, she left — then came back again exactly two hours later, at 1:44 a.m., and stared at the spot where she’d been sniffing around. Mottasehd was rather perplexed until, suddenly, it hit her.
“I was very confused [about] what she was doing at first until I realized she was burying something,” Mottashed told The Dodo. “I couldn't wait until the next morning to tell my husband what I saw. We both ran outside to see what it was.”
As soon as the couple realized that Baby Girl had left some buried treasure in their yard, they had to go and dig it up to see what was it. What was so important to Baby Girl that she buried it and then came back to check on it? What was her most prized possession?
The answer? A piece of pizza.
“We often see the Domino's delivery guy down by their house, and I think she may have found a late-night piece for herself,” Mottashed said.
The couple couldn’t stop laughing when they realized what the treasure was and decided that, unfortunately, they couldn’t leave it buried for her.
“We ended up throwing the pizza away as ants had gotten to it, but I did throw some dog treats out near her yard because I felt bad,” Mottashed said.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and for Baby Girl, beauty is pizza.