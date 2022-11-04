Camera Catches Clever Dogs Teaming Up To Rob A Toy Store
It was an impressive heist.
The open-air Oasis Mall in the city of Bodrum, Turkey, is home to a number of restaurants and shops. Included among them is the toy store, Armağan.
It’s also the site of a recent adorably organized crime.
The other day, a security camera at the toy store captured the arrival of group of dogs to the shop’s front door, clearly having reached their destination. Not long after, the canine cabal’s apparent ringleader snuck inside while his two companions stood out front.
Then, in what appears to be a preplanned and coordinated move, they struck.
One of the dogs out front ran inside, as if to create a diversion. At that moment, while the remaining pup stood guard at the door, the ringleader dog grabbed ahold of a doll from the store’s shelf. And just like that, they all made their getaway with the stolen goods.
Here’s video of the gang in action:
Admittedly, stealing isn’t a good thing — but in this case, it sure was a thrilling heist.
What did the dogs take exactly? A plush dog doll like this:
In an interview after the theft, employee Faruk Can said that this isn’t the first time the dogs have targeted the store. In the past, however, they were shooed away before they could run off with any valuables.
This time, the pups waited for the perfect moment to strike.
“[This occasion] we were dealing with a customer at that time,” Can said.
The theft cost the store around $20, no insignificant price — though judging from the smile on Can’s face as he described the incident, he’s more impressed with the dogs than angry.
Criminality aside, they’re still good boys and girls, after all.