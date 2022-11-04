Camera Catches Clever Dogs Teaming Up To Rob A Toy Store

The open-air Oasis Mall in the city of Bodrum, Turkey, is home to a number of restaurants and shops. Included among them is the toy store, Armağan. It’s also the site of a recent adorably organized crime.

Marmaris TV

The other day, a security camera at the toy store captured the arrival of group of dogs to the shop’s front door, clearly having reached their destination. Not long after, the canine cabal’s apparent ringleader snuck inside while his two companions stood out front. Then, in what appears to be a preplanned and coordinated move, they struck. One of the dogs out front ran inside, as if to create a diversion. At that moment, while the remaining pup stood guard at the door, the ringleader dog grabbed ahold of a doll from the store’s shelf. And just like that, they all made their getaway with the stolen goods. Here’s video of the gang in action:

Admittedly, stealing isn’t a good thing — but in this case, it sure was a thrilling heist. What did the dogs take exactly? A plush dog doll like this: