Couple Sets Up Camera To See What Their Cat Is Doing At Night

A month or so after Ash was adopted, her new family discovered one of her core personality traits: She really, really hates when her parents are asleep. Instead of accepting that humans need to sleep sometimes, Ash decided to try everything she could to get her parents to give up on sleep for good, and her anti-sleep campaign has been going on for almost a year now. In order to ensure the best results possible, her tactics vary depending on who she’s targeting.

Lauren

“For me, she mews in my face and lays on top of me,” Lauren, Ash’s mom (who asked that her last name not be included), told The Dodo. “Rarely she will swat my face. For my boyfriend, she does tend to swing at him more but rarely leaves a mark. But her preferred method is scream-meowing until one of us wakes up.” Ash is incredibly determined and won’t give up trying until one of her parents wakes up and acknowledges her presence. As a compromise, she also tries to join them in bed for intermittent naps, but only in the most inconvenient spots possible.

In order to find some humor in their constant sleep loss, her parents set up a camera to record Ash’s late-night antics — and the results are pretty hilarious. Lauren posted the footage of Ash trying to wake them up online, and everyone had something to say about the adorable little night terror.