Cat Caught On Camera Comforting His Anxious Brother While Mom's Away

When Nosey first joined his family, he was very aloof. He’s always been an independent cat, but his mom thought he might benefit from having a friend — and she was absolutely right. Baby joined the family about a year and a half ago, and ever since then, he and Nosey have been inseparable.

“They are legit BEST FRIENDS,” Rosa Leger, the pair’s mom, told The Dodo. “They cuddle all day and play-fight 24/7. When I first got Nosey, he was a bit aggressive and very alone. This baby has brought sunshine into his life. He loves to play now and loves to cuddle his brother. He's super protective over him and is always bathing him.”

Recently, Leger went away for a week, leaving Nosey and Baby alone together for more than a few days for the first time. She had a pet sitter coming to check on them, but they would both hide whenever she stopped by. She was a little worried because Baby is very attached to his mom, and she wasn’t sure how he was going to cope without her there. Luckily, he had Nosey.

One day while she was gone, Leger checked one of the cameras and saw the sweetest thing she’d ever seen. It seemed that Baby was feeling anxious about Mom being away. He was sitting in front of Nosey and all of a sudden leaned into him — and Nosey immediately put his arm around him to comfort him. The whole scene was so adorable and showed how much the brothers truly love each other.

“He's comforted his brother from the beginning,” Leger said. “This experience has [definitely] brought them closer together. My little one loves his big brother even more. I can't imagine how he would've been if he didn't have his brother's love and protection. I honestly didn't think this kind of love could exist within animals, but it truly does.” Eventually, Leger came home, and of course, the cats were both so happy to see her — but regardless, they knew they’d be OK without her because they have each other.