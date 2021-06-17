Camera Catches Bear And Coyote Traveling Together Like Two Old Friends

Recently, while checking footage from a trail camera in Florida, Mike Kacos spotted something he did not expect.

The camera had captured video of both a bear and a coyote. While a sighting of each on his or her own wouldn’t be so unusual, this one was different. The footage showed both animals at once, traveling together through the forest like two old friends.

“I was shocked,” Kacos told The Dodo. “When I saw them walking together like that, I was shocked.”

Here’s what the camera captured: