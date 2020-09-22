3 min read Camera Captures Adorable Little 'Water Bear' Enjoying A Tiny Snack Those teeny tiny paws 😍

There’s a tiny world out there abustle with activity too small to see with the naked eye. Among its inhabitants are teeny animals called tardigrades, also known as "water bears." They’re oddly adorable — and so too is seeing them snack.

3Dstock

Benedikt Pleyer is a photographer who uses high-powered lenses to get an unprecedented peek into what is otherwise invisible. “I love to understand the world we live in,” Pleyer told The Dodo. “And the unseen is a big part of it.” Pleyer’s camera has captured countless microorganisms. But among his most mesmerizing shots is one of a water bear simply enjoying a meal — grazing peacefully on a single algae cell.

"Look at its cute paws!" Pleyer wrote. Here’s video of that little guy in action:

This, of course, happens all the time, and in every corner of the planet where tardigrades can be found. But in a way, that’s what makes actually witnessing it all the more remarkable. “Seeing a tardigrade feeding … in such high resolution, absolutely blew my mind,” Pleyer said. “I was rolling on the floor because of excitement. It is fascinating to see how they pierce the membrane of algae to feed on the contents of the cell.” For the water bear, it’s clearly a tasty treat.

3Dstock