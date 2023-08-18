Couple Installs Camera To Catch Their Cat's 'Crazy' Nighttime Antics

In the wee hours after the day is done, with countless heads upon pillows for a restful night’s sleep, not everyone is always so quiet and still. For some, this is precisely when the fun begins. Just ask this cat named Sheldon.

While the friendly black cat is clearly a photogenic pet, he’s been making quite a name for himself online for another reason entirely — his boisterous nighttime routine.

Described by his parents as “a small, active rascal from Ukraine, who falls in love with mischief,” Sheldon certainly lives up to that reputation when it comes time for his parents to settle in for the night. And they have proof. “A decision was made to buy a camera to record the bedroom 24/7, to show how crazy Sheldon behaves,” Nadia, Sheldon’s mom, told The Dodo. “I thought what Sheldon does is very funny, and I wanted to film it." She put together a compilation of some of Sheldon’s over-the-top antics:

"He runs across the bed like a demon in the middle of the night," Nadia said. "It is often accompanied by various sounds, meowing, growling.“ Here’s more footage of Sheldon in action, doing his best to keep the sandman at bay:

While cats are not nocturnal per se, some cats do experience a burst of energy after the sun goes down. It's just part of their nature. Fortunately for Sheldon, his parents don't hold that against him.

In the end, Sheldon's behavior — though at times inconvenient to sleep through — is a reflection of the comfort and love he feels at home with his family. "He perceives night activities as entertainment,” Nadia said. “We’ve gotten used to it.”