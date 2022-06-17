Camera Captures A Pair Of Lifelong Lovers Dancing In The Sky

Ravens are believed to be monogamous birds, typically maintaining a single partner throughout their lives. But even after years together, their romance doesn’t fade. Just ask Ryan Lumley. He recently witnessed a raven couple’s breathtaking display of love firsthand.

One evening, Lumley and a companion were walking near a cliff overlooking the ocean when something caught their eyes. There, in the clear sky above them, were two ravens — but they were doing more than merely flying. They were dancing. As the passersby looked on, the two birds soared in perfect unison, rising and diving and pirouetting in majestic harmony. Here’s that moment on video:

