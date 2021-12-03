Camera Attached To Collar Reveals The Secret Life Of An Adventurous Cat

Cats really aren’t ones to give up their secrets so easily — especially when it comes to the details of their outdoor adventures. But rather than ask, this person did the next best thing.

They put a camera on their cat’s collar to record the world as he sees it. And the results are quite stunning.

The short video that resulted, posted to TikTok last week, plays out like a little action movie, including some daring leaps and even a chase scene: