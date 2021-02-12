2 min read Butterfly 'Thanks' Pro Tennis Player Who Paused Her Match To Save Him She was so gentle with him ❤️

It doesn’t take a lot to be kind — but the rewards can be magical. Just ask Naomi Osaka.

Osaka, a three-time Grand Slam tennis champion, was in the middle of a match at the Australian Open this week when a colorful little figure fluttered onto to the court. It was a butterfly, evidently seeking a place to rest his wings. And he chose the perfect spot to do it.

“There is butterfly on your leg!” a spectator called out to Osaka. Rather than brush the beautiful bug away, however, she paused the match to carefully pick him and move him to the safety of the sidelines. But the butterfly didn’t stay away for long. Moments later, he returned to land on Osaka’s face — as if to give thanks for treating him kindly. Here's that moment on video:

Afterward, Osaka again gently moved the butterfly to safety, and then resumed the match (which she later went on to win). But thanks to that endearing gesture, Osaka also won the hearts of many of new admirers, both inside and outside the world of tennis.