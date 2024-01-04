Laboratory Bunny Best Friends Feel The Sun On Their Faces For The First Time

Donna and Figaro spent their whole lives in a lab being used for testing and breeding until they were rescued by Save the Buns. They were transferred into the care of Woodstock Farm Sanctuary, who vowed to help them make up for all the time they weren’t allowed to just be bunnies. “They were timid [and] had not been treated as if they were individuals up until that point,” Riki Higgins, a member of the team at Woodstock Farm Sanctuary, told The Dodo.

The two best friends were scared and confused when they arrived at their new home, but slowly, they began to settle in. Neither of them had ever been outside before, and finally the moment came when it was time for them to experience grass and fresh air for the very first time. One of their caregivers opened the door to their hutch so the pair could head outside and check out their brand-new backyard. Figaro was the first one to stick his head out, taking it all in. He slowly began hopping around, reveling in all of the new smells, but before he went too far, he hopped back to encourage Donna to come with him.

Donna was a little more hesitant, but eventually she made her way all the way outside, and the pair got to experience hopping in the grass together and finally feeling free. “They were curious, eager to explore [and] encouraged each other,” Higgins said. In an instant, Donna and Figaro’s world became so much bigger and richer than it ever had been before, and now they’re loving every moment of their new life together.

Woodstock Farm Sanctuary