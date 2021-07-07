3 min read Bumblebee Strolls Across Dew-Covered Car Window And Leaves The Cutest Little Trail So precious 🐝💕

Alice Penix just got a new phone and decided to try out its camera and see what kind of fantastic moments she could capture. She was outside messing around with it when she suddenly noticed a little bumblebee hanging out on the hood of her car. “It was early morning when I noticed him, and I was so excited,” Penix told The Dodo.

Alice Penix

The bumblebee seemed to be lazily enjoying the morning as well, and Penix enjoyed his company. At one point, he started taking a stroll across the car window — and that’s when Penix started snapping photos.

Alice Penix

The car was covered in morning dew, and so as he walked, the bumblebee left the cutest little trail. Penix had never seen a bumblebee trail before, and was delighted to be able to capture the moment on camera. She’d gone outside to try and take some amazing photos, and her new bumblebee friend had helped her reach that goal. The little bee didn’t seem to mind being photographed and actually hung out for quite a while before continuing on his way.

Alice Penix

“He hung out for about an hour or so,” Penix said. Hopefully, he enjoyed his dew stroll and impromptu photo shoot so much he’ll be back again soon for another visit.