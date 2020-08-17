3 min read Buff Dog Insists On Carrying A Dumbbell Wherever He Goes "I think the best way to describe him is a 'meathead.'"

Meet Bonzo, a big, brawny dog for whom standard squeaky toys simply just won't do. This pup's tastes lean considerably more on the heavy side.

Yesenia Rego

Bonzo lives in Rhode Island with his dad, Derek Plante. It was there, while Plante was lifting weights one day a few years back, that Bonzo discovered what soon became one of his favorite playthings — a 30-pound dumbbell. "He always liked something he could carry that was heavy," Plante told The Dodo. The dumbbell fit the bill.

Yesenia Rego

Plante's niece, Yesenia Rego, had always heard about Bonzo's unusual choice in toys. But just the other day, during a gathering to her uncle's house, she got to see it firsthand. When Bonzo joined the party, he came carrying the dumbbell — an impressive display of strength for all to see. Here's that moment on video:

My uncle’s dog carries a 30-pound weight everywhere he goes pic.twitter.com/P9DMlsrnWt — “yes i” (@portugi_bruja) August 9, 2020

"I think the best way to describe him is a 'meathead,'" Rego told The Dodo. "Others have described him as 'the most yoked dog I’ve ever seen.'" But that's just Bonzo.

Yesenia Rego

Bonzo, fortunately, appears to carry the dumbbell in such a way as to not hurt himself in the process. "He holds it just behind his front teeth, on his gums in between the front and back teeth," Rego said. "He’s been doing this all the time for years."

Yesenia Rego