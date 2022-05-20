Breastfeeding Mom Rushes To Save Beloved Goose From Eagle Attack

The other day, Cait was at home nursing her infant daughter when the tranquility of that peaceful moment was shattered in an instant. Frankie, who was resting out front, was suddenly in real trouble — and she started calling out for help.

"We were in the middle of changing into pajamas and a feed before bedtime. I heard Frankie alert us," Cait told The Dodo.

Turns out, an eagle had swooped down from the sky to attack Frankie. But fortunately, despite being occupied with breastfeeding her baby, Cait didn't hesitate to rush and save her.

Here's that moment on video: