Break-Dancing Dog Upstages Everyone At School Celebration

Last week, students at the Cristo Rey College, an elementary school in Peru, hosted a lively event on campus in honor of Father’s Day. There were music, games and an assortment of fun exhibitions — but one of the most memorable moments was provided by someone who wasn’t a student at all.

Dodo Shows Adopt Me! Scared Little Dog Is So Full Of Joy Now — And Looking For A Family

Evidently, along with the kids, their parents and teachers, a handful of friendly dogs were welcomed on campus to join them that day. Rather than simply sit by and spectate, however, one pup in particular decided to try his paw at performing. As the scheduled programming got underway, the dog took to the stage as well — putting on what might be described as a break-dance routine. Here’s that moment on video:

With his hips gyrating and legs akimbo, the dog’s dancing was perhaps a tad risqué, relatively speaking, but no one in the crowd seemed too bothered. Far from it. In fact, he pretty much stole the show: