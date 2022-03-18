Brave Pigs Team Up To Take On A Bear Who Climbed Into Their Pen

A little over a year ago, Rebecca Shaw’s life became all the richer. It was then that she adopted two adorable pet pigs named Hamlet and Mary, who now live with her at home in Connecticut. “I’ve been in love with them ever since,” Shaw told The Dodo. “They are amazing.” But a recent incident proved just how amazing Hamlet and Mary really are.

Rebecca Shaw

The other day, Hamlet and Mary were hanging out in their enclosure when an unexpected visitor dropped by. The visitor was a bear — and he was none too shy about letting his presence be known. Seeing the pigpen, and its pudgy-faced occupants, the bear then climbed up and in, assuming, perhaps, that these pigs were pushovers. He was wrong. At first sight of the sudden intruder, Hamlet and Mary teamed up to send the bear packing. Here's that moment on video:

