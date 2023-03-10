Brave Bus Driver Goes Above And Beyond For A Giant Snake In The Road

This week, along a busy road in Queensland, Australia, motorists and pedestrians bore witness to kindness and compassion in their purist forms.

And it’s earning an anonymous hero plenty of well-deserved praise.

In a video obtained by 9 News Gold Coast, a bus driver is seen having stopped his vehicle in the middle of traffic before stepping off into the street. The reason why soon becomes clear.

There, perilously positioned among passing cars, was a large snake — identified as a python. The bus driver had dropped everything to save her life: