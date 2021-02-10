3 min read

Boy Takes His Dog Out For The Most Adorable Sled Ride

They're best buddies ❤️️

By Lily Feinn

Published on 2/10/2021 at 12:53 PM

The streets were empty during a recent snowstorm in Romania. 

But, while most people were staying warm at home, one little boy and his dog decided to go for a “walk.”

Little boy pulls sled with dog on bike
Facebook/Alin Si Gina Abrudan

To make the most of the snow, 12-year-old Andrei attached a sled to his bicycle and his dog Pufi hopped on. True to Pufi’s name, the dog’s fluffy coat protects him from inclement weather, but the little pup seemed grateful to play with his human and not have to get his paws wet. 

As Andrei started to cycle home, Pufi was a very good boy, balancing on the sled like a pro.

A video of the sweet scene, posted on Facebook, quickly went viral, and a local community group decided to find the little boy and give him a special gift.

CERT Transilvania bought Andrei and Pufi a brand-new bike to help with their "dog sledding," and both were thrilled.

“Andrei and Pufi puppy conquered us hopelessly and reminded us of childhood when the simple things brought us the greatest joys: snow, a sled and a reliable friend next to you,” CERT Transilvania wrote on Facebook. “Today we also gave Andrei joy by giving him a brand-new bike, equipped with everything he needs for many years to come on the road to school or racing with Pufi.”

Now, Andrei and Pufi can safely sled and bike wherever they want together, through whatever weather comes their way. 

