Boy Stops To Hug Stray Dogs When He Thinks That No One's Watching

It doesn’t take much to make the world a happier place.

The other day, Ibrahim was heading off to school in the city of Grozny, Chechnya, when he spotted a pair of stray dogs warming themselves in the morning sun. He could have easily just continued on his way, paying the dogs no mind.

But instead, he stopped to offer them a sweet embrace — which he gave freely, believing no one was watching.

However, one resident in a nearby building evidently noticed Ibrahim from their window and captured video of the boy's random act of love and kindness: