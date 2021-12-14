Boy Stops To Hug Stray Dogs When He Thinks That No One's Watching
"He’s a very kind boy” ❤️
It doesn’t take much to make the world a happier place.
Just ask this boy named Ibrahim.
The other day, Ibrahim was heading off to school in the city of Grozny, Chechnya, when he spotted a pair of stray dogs warming themselves in the morning sun. He could have easily just continued on his way, paying the dogs no mind.
But instead, he stopped to offer them a sweet embrace — which he gave freely, believing no one was watching.
However, one resident in a nearby building evidently noticed Ibrahim from their window and captured video of the boy's random act of love and kindness:
The clip above soon went viral, with Ibrahim’s actions garnering praise from strangers and friends alike.
“I saw the video. That’s Ibrahim,” Katerina, a friend of Ibrahim’s family, told The Dodo, adding that the scene is a good reflection of his selfless spirit. “He goes to school with my daughter and helps her carry her bag. He’s a very kind boy.”
The dogs he hugged that day — and all the others he’s hugged unseen — would most certainly agree.