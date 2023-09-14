Boy Notices Tiny Lump Near Playground And Ends Up Saving A Life

As a realtor in Sonoma County, California, Jake Denniston knows a lot about finding someone a new home. Recently, he helped find a safe home for an unlikely client when his son, Aonyx, noticed a strange, fuzzy lump on a cement path near a playground they were visiting. “We couldn't tell what it was until we got a bit closer,” Denniston told The Dodo.

As they approached, Denniston and his son realized the little animal was a baby possum who appeared to be all alone.

At first, Denniston and his son were charmed by the little guy. Eventually, they realized he might be in danger. “We hung out with the possum for about 5 minutes just watching him,” Denniston said. “Then we realized he was really small and should probably be with his mom, so we called the wildlife rescue, then texted them a picture of the possum, and they agreed he shouldn't be on his own.” Staff members at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue instructed Denniston and his son to carefully grab the baby and bring him to the shelter. Gently, Denniston placed the possum in a clean bag he found nearby. Then they were off.

