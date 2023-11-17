Box Arrives To Animal Shelter's Door With The Most Touching Note Inside

Every year around the holidays, volunteers from Germany’s Cologne-Dellbrück Animal Shelter host a fundraising event, selling donated goods to support their lifesaving work. The initiative is spearheaded by the shelter’s mascot, a dog named Lupo. “[Lupo] requested goodies to sell at the market,” shelter spokesperson Sylvia told The Dodo. “Items we can sell to make money for animals.”

Cologne-Dellbrück Animal Shelter

This year, as donations began to trickle in, one in particular stood out from the rest. It arrived to the shelter’s door in a cardboard box.

Cologne-Dellbrück Animal Shelter

Opening the box, shelter staff found it contained a number of lovingly handmade gifts. But there was also a photo and a note.

Cologne-Dellbrück Animal Shelter

“Hi Lupo, I’m Robby,” the note read. “Unfortunately, I’ve already crossed the rainbow bridge. But I am forever in my mom’s heart … For your fundraiser, I’m sending you a small package with homemade things.”

Cologne-Dellbrück Animal Shelter

“These are things my grandma made,” the note continued. “My grandma will be 91 in November, and she enjoys crafts.”

Cologne-Dellbrück Animal Shelter

“I hope you will have a great fundraiser and raise money so you can continue to get your [treats], and your buddies can be well taken care of,” the note concluded. “Love, Robby in heaven.” Shelter staff had never met Robby and do not know his family. It was a gift of love given by complete strangers on behalf of their beloved pup who passed away.

Cologne-Dellbrück Animal Shelter